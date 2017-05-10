WILLINGBORO, N.J. — A Republican who headed the effort to revive the health care overhaul passed by the Republican-led U.S. House faced jeers and insults Wednesday as anger boiled over among voters at a town hall in a heavily Democratic part of his district.

Rep. Tom MacArthur faced hundreds of mostly angry voters at the event in Willingboro, with some lying on the ground outside with tombstones during a die-in and heated questions about the health bill and President Trump inside. Some voters chanted “goodbye” to MacArthur, who’s being targeted by Democrats ahead of 2018 midterm elections.

“I hear people calling their congressman an idiot,” he said “I wonder, really wonder, how any one of you would perform in Congress.”

MacArthur said he came to the Democratic part of the district for his first town hall since the health care bill passed because he wants to represent both sides and he’s aware of the “anxiety” over health care.

“Whether it’s fun or not, I owe you that,” he said.

One member of the audience called out “shame” when MacArthur began discussing his daughter Gracie, who was born with special needs and died at age 11 in 1996. MacArthur, who has cited his daughter’s death as a reason he got involved in the health care debate, responded “shame on you.”

Heckles erupted when the former insurance executive said he’s “watching an insurance market that is collapsing,” which was followed by a shout of “because you drilled holes in it” from a member of the crowd.

MacArthur also faced angry questions about Trump, with one person asking him how long he was “going to defend this American nightmare.”

“I didn’t come here to defend the president,” said MacArthur, who added that the House and Senate should continue investigating Russian interference in last year’s election.

MacArthur joined Trump and other Republican congressmen in the Rose Garden at the White House last week after the health overhaul bill passed. He said then he was proud to “stand with a president” who was handling health care differently than former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

MacArthur was one of only two Republicans among five from the state to back the legislation, which would dismantle Obama’s signature law.

