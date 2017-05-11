AUGUSTA – The Maine Warden Service has selected a new chief pilot to replace a predecessor who resigned last year after being arrested.

The service promoted Jeffrey Beach, of Fairfield, on Thursday. He’s been with the Warden Service for 3½ years after a career in the Maine State Police and Air Force. Officials say he’s been a licensed pilot for 27 years and is also a certified flight instructor.

Game warden pilots have responsibilities including search and rescue, law enforcement and wildlife resource management.

The previous chief pilot, Charles Later, of Shirley, resigned last year after he allegedly spit at a Bangor police officer during a waterfront concert. Later was arrested after he refused a request by security personnel to leave.

