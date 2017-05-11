The VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus will host the seventh-annual V2K Walk & Roll employee health and wellness event Wednesday to benefit homeless veterans.

The event, which includes a two-kilometer walk, is designed to help employees recognize the importance of exercise and nutrition in living healthier lives, while raising awareness of the needs of homeless veterans.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday with an opening ceremony.

According to a press release, participants are being asked to bring a donation in the form of new items including household kitchen, bathroom and bedroom items, small kitchen appliances, personal care items, cleaning supplies, bus passes and phone cards.

The donated items will be collected and distributed to local homeless veterans.

“Many veterans who are homeless have very few personal belongings when they transition into housing and are almost always facing financial hardships that make it difficult to get the items necessary for living successfully in a home,” according to the press release. “Without these donations, many of our veterans would arrive in an apartment with no household items like dishes, towels, furniture or cleaning supplies, the basics necessary for daily living.”

The release stated that since 2011, donations, valued at more than $1 million, have been raised for homeless veterans nationwide. In the last 18 months, the VA Maine system has distributed more than 150 housewarming kits for homeless veterans entering a new home.

For more information, contact Andrea Mooney, the local V2K coordinator, at 207-623-8411, ext. 6327, or [email protected]

