Biddeford police and Maine drug agents announced the arrest of four people in Biddeford for alleged trafficking of crack cocaine.

Shanna Pepin, 37, and Kelvin Rodgers, 35, both of Biddeford, were charged with Class A felony trafficking. Also charged were Ricardo Middleton, 26, of Kennebunk, and Roshawn Drane, 32, of Dedham, Massachusetts, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

According to police, undercover agents over the last three months conducted several purchases of crack cocaine directly from Pepin and Rodgers. The purchases were made within 1,000 feet of a drug-free safe zone, elevating the severity of the charges.

The agents served a search warrant May 11 at an apartment at 1 Wentworth St. in Biddeford. Police found 23 grams of suspected crack cocaine and other evidence of drug trafficking, police said.

All were taken to the York County Jail in Alfred. Bail for Pepin, Rodgers and Drane was set at $20,000 cash. Middleton is being held without bail because of a violation of a previous bail condition in an unrelated arrest.

Police also contacted the Department of Health and Human Services because Rodgers’ young child was present in the apartment when police raided it.

