FARMINGDALE — Winning pitcher Kailey Roberts and Grace Begin each doubled as Hall-Dale parlayed an eight-run second inning a 14-2 Mountain Valley Conference softball win over Dirigo.

Isabella Marino and Jill Whynot each had two hits for the Bulldogs (4-3).

Morgan Morrow doubled for Dirigo (2-7).

CONY 2, HAMPDEN 0: Carly Lettre’s two-run double in the third stood up as the Rams won the KVAC A game in Hampden.

Allee Cloutier and Alexis Couverette each collected triples for Cony (3-4), while Cari Hopkins pitched a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and just one walk.

Emily Dysart had a double for Hampden (3-4).

ERSKINE 6, WATERVILLE 1: Jenna Lully had three singles and scored two runs to lead the Eagles to a win over the Purple Panthers in Waterville.

Parker King had two singles and two RBIs, while Madison Boynton smacked a single, double and had two RBIs for Erskine (4-4).

Madison Clowes smashed a solo hom run for Waterville (2-6).

BASEBALL

DIRIGO 4, HALL-DALE 0: Junior Luke Lueders threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Cougars to the MVC win in Farmingdale.

Dirigo, which scored four runs in the sixth to break the game open, improved to 4-6.

Tim Cookson had a double for Hall-Dale (5-3).

GARDINER 13, MEDOMAK VALLEY 3, 5 INN.: Hunter Chasse had four singles, three RBIs and scored a run to spark the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Logan Porter earned the pitching win and helped his own cause with two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Medomak Valley falls to 4-5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 8, LAWRENCE 5: Ella Johnson scored twice to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B win.

Hayley Hinds, Audrey Jordan, Jamie Boudreau, Jordan Linscott, Cassidy Wade and Courtney Tibbetts all scored single goals for Erskine.

Cassandra Poli scored twice for Lawrence, while Carly Dixon, Norah Buck and Anna Castonguay added scores.

FREEPORT 12, CONY 5: Faith Leathers-Pouliot scored three goals, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Falcons in Freeport.

Lexi Roy scored two goals for Cony (2-4). Kat Biasuz had seven saves.

Chloe Davidson led Freeport (2-4) with four goals. Jordan Randall had four saves.

Share