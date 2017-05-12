JAY — Three people were arrested on various charges related to drugs and prostitution after a Jay police officer stopped their car around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a broken exhaust system.

Jesse Gaudette, 28, of Oakland, was driving a Subaru on Route 133 with passengers Rose Horan, 35, of Skowhegan, and Elizabeth Cicoro, 22, of Penobscot, according to a news release from Detective Michael Mejia.

Police allege the three were on their way to Livermore Falls to take part in prostitution. The arresting officer, Dylan Rider of the Jay Police Department, found there was a warrant out for Cicoro and alleged that all three had drugs. Mejia said police believe the total amount of heroin found in the case is 2.6 grams.

Cicoro allegedly gave a false name at first, but Rider eventually found that she was wanted in Penobscot County on charges of operating a meth laboratory and possessing scheduled drugs, Mejia said in the release.

Cicoro was arrested on the warrant and charged with failure to give a correct name, violating conditions of release and possessing hypodermic needles. Rider later charged her with sex trafficking, a charge ascribed to someone promoting prostitution in any way, after continuing his investigation at the Franklin County Jail.

Rider allegedly found that Horan also had hypodermic needles and drugs believed to be heroin and Percocet. Through his investigation, Rider also discovered that Horan had given heroin to Cicoro, expecting to be paid at a later date, according to the release.

Horan was charged with possessing scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing of drugs, trafficking in hypodermic needles and later engaging in prostitution.

Gaudette, the driver, was also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, as well as operating an unregistered car.

All three were taken to the Franklin County Jail. Cicoro was being held without bail because of her warrant. Gaudette and Horan were both released on Thursday on $450 and $500 cash bails, respectively.

Police are still investigating the incident and Mejia said that more charges are expected in the case.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Jay Police Department.

