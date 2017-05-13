Don Roberts’ April 22 column “O’Reilly casualty of culture war” defies comprehension. To argue that Bill O’Reilly is a victim of anything beyond his own actions is ludicrous. The outrage expressed by many people has nothing to do with a culture war and everything to do with inappropriate behavior.

The fact that O’Reilly and Roger Ailes deny their behavior is to be expected and a reflection of the fact that, in their mind, they have done nothing wrong. They seem not to understand that sexual harassment is illegal and that society should not accept the behavior of dirty old men (as Roberts characterized Ailes).

The reality that Fox News and O’Reilly paid $13 million to his victims speaks volumes and occurred long before Hillary Clinton ever announced her intentions to run for office. Roberts’ apologia for a culture that allows men to expect sexual favors, allows sexual harassment and other disrespectful behavior makes me question if he understands that that culture will never be acceptable.

Linda M. Williams

Augusta

Share