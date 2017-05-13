STAFF REPORT

A single-vehicle crash in Readfield Friday night took the life of one man while two others were seriously injured, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Russell, 19, of Wayne, was killed when a pickup truck he was riding in left the roadway and crashed. Deputy sheriffs responded to the accident on North Road at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol may have been factors.

Another passenger, Richard Hall Jr., 21, of Mount Vernon, sustained serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. His condition is unknown. The driver, Tyler Goucher, 21, of Mount Vernon, was also injured. His condition is also unknown. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said it appeared that none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seatbelts. Accident reconstructionists were on the scene following the crash and the vehicle was impounded. The deputies involved will seek a warrant to search the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

