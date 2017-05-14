AUGUSTA

Saturday at 9:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

11:22 a.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Edison Drive.

12:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.

1:42 p.m., an automobile fire was reported on Route 3 East and North Belfast Avenue.

2:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:15 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Memorial Circle.

3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

3:48 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Ridge Road.

3:50 p.m., there was a domestic disturbance reported on York Street.

3:58 p.m., officers recovered property on Howard Street.

4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

6:27 p.m., officers recovered property on Civic Center Drive.

7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

10:36 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue.

10:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Littlefield Street.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 5:46 a.m., officers investigated a past burglary reported on Water Street.

HALLOWELL Saturday at 8:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:52 a.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported Water Street.

Sunday at 12:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA Saturday at 3:28 p.m., Joshua D. Welch, 20, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with assault, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence of alcohol and possession of alcohol by a minor after a hit-and-run accident on Civic Center Drive.

6:32 p.m., Aaron M. Stevens, 32, of New Sharon, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release after a motor vehicle stop on Civic Center Drive.

