IN ANSON, Saturday at 1:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

4:08 p.m., a theft was reported on West Mills Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 7:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 7:14 a.m., mischief was reported on Somerset Avenue.

1:37 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

1:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Box Shop Hill Road.

1:09 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

9:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shawnee Drive.

IN JAY, Saturday at 2:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:40 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on White School House Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Heath Street.

Sunday at 12:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:51 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Hussey Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

9:14 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken on Waterville Road.

10:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilblair Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 4:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 9:16 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pleasant Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:17 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Dunbar Court.

6:21 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

8:38 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Street.

8:45 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Street.

8:53 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Johnson Heights.

9:12 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Street.

9:53 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Fairmont Street.

10:52 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Elmwood Avenue.

11:49 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

12:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Drummond Avenue.

12:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on John F. Kennedy Plaza.

1:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

3:07 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Johnson Heights.

3:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on John F. Kennedy Plaza.

3:42 p.m., a theft was reported on King Street.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

5:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

Sunday at 2:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on US Route 2 East.

9:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pond Road.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

Sunday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity as reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY on Saturday, Jessica L. Reed, 27, of Strong, was arrested for operating under the influence.

Tyler McDonald, 30, of Peru, was arrested on a probation hold and possession of scheduled drugs.

Christopher McDonald, 25, of Peru, was arrested for possession of scheduled drugs.

Raymond Halliday, 21, of Oakland, was arrested for operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY on Saturday at 10:23 p.m., Matthew Ryan Moore, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants for unpaid fines and failure to appear.

On Sunday at 12:22 a.m., Joseph Albert Keene, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested for domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of a crime.

3:43 a.m., Ronald Lee Lane, 62, of Smithfield, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WATERVILLE on Sunday at 2:16 a.m., Robert Corson, 22, of Waterville, was arrested for refusing to submit to arrest, violation conditions of release, and two warrants.

