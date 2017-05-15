WATERVILLE — Josh Joy pitched a complete game, striking out nine, to help the Messalonskee baseball team edge Lawrence 6-4 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Monday at Colby College.

Joy allowed one earned run on three hits. He also had two hits — including a double — for Messalonskee (3-6).

Lawrence baserunner Brandon Hill makes it to third base as Messalonskee's Cam Goff goes airborne to haul in a ball during a game Monday at Colby College. Staff photo by David Leaming Messalonskee's Noah Tuttle slides to try and catch a ball during a game against Lawrence on Monday at Colby College. Staff photo by David Leaming Lawrence baseball coach Rusty Mercier congratulates pitcher Riley Parlin after a good inning against Messalonskee on Monday. Staff photo by David Leaming

Tyler Lewis had three hits for the Eagles, including two triples. Noah Tuttle had a double and single, while Colby Dexter added two singles for Messalonskee.

Brandon Hill, Jared Dodge and Jacob Bickford all had singles for Lawrence (4-6).

WATERVILLE 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Kody Vallee pitched a two-hitter, striking out three and walking three, to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC B victory Saturday in Lincoln.

SOFTBALL

MADISON 20, DIRIGO 5: Ashley Emery went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday afternoon.

Emery also doubled and tripled for Madison (8-0), which scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Whitney Bess doubled and drove in three while Sydney LeBlanc and Destiny Howes each had two RBIs.

Madeline Wood struck out nine in five innings to earn the victory.

Dirigo dropped to 2-7.

RICHMOND 18, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1, 5 INN.: Sydney Tilton and Cassidy Harriman each had a double, three hits and two RBIs to lead the unbeaten Bobcats in Old Orchard.

Meranda Martin added three singles for Richmond (9-0) and struck out five in a four-hit shutout.

Old Orchard Beach dropped to 2-5.

BOYS LACROSSE

WINSLOW 11, ST. DOMINIC 8: Colby Nadeau and Isaac Lambrecht each had three goals and an assist to lead the Black Raiders to a KVAC B win over the Saints in Winslow.

Bryce Hillier had two goals and two assists for Winslow (3-5), while Sam Lambrecht, Cameron Fredette and Jacob Clark also scored. Goalkeeer Doug Carmichael had 11 saves.

Xavier Michaud and Will Fletcher each led St. Dominic (0-5) with three goals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GARDINER 12, LAWRENCE 11: Claire Crocker and Hailee Lovely each scored four goals to lead the Tigers to the KVAC B win at Colby College in Waterville.

Lauren Chadwick added a pair of goals for Gardiner (2-4).

Cassandra Poli scored four times for Lawrence (1-5). Nora Buck chipped in with three goals of her own and Sierra Weston made nine saves.

