A bus carrying the Cony High School baseball and softball teams was involved in a minor traffic incident Tuesday afternoon on its way to away games in Auburn.

No injuries were reported, according to the school’s Facebook page.

“It was minor,” Cony Athletic Director Paul Vachon said. “All I know is my players and coaches are safe, and they were able to get back on the bus and continue to the game.”

The Facebook post said the incident occurred on U.S. Route 202 in Greene but provided no other details.

The games against Edward Little High School were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

A call to the Maine State Police was not immediately returned.

