SKOWHEGAN — Ashley Alward allowed five hits and struck out 10 in seven innings of work to lead Skowhegan Area High School to a 6-2 win over Bangor High School in a key Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A softball showdown on Tuesday.

Wylie Bedard had two hits for Skowhegan (8-2), while Sydney Ames had a double for the hosts, who scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second.

Megan Conner had two hits for the Rams, who fell to 8-2.

NOKOMIS 6, ERSKINE 1: Maci Leali, Chelsea Crockett and Lexi Allard all doubled to lead the Warriors to the KVAC B win in South China.

Britney Bubar and Caitlyn Tasker combined for Nokomis (5-4) to blank the Eagles over the final six innings.

Faith Krause had a double for Erskine (4-7).

WINSLOW 8, MORSE 4: Cassie Demers hit a pair of doubles, scored two runs, and drove in three to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win in Bath.

Paige Trask homered and drove in two runs for Winslow (7-1). Broghan Gagnon earned the win.

Marrisa Parks homered and drove in three runs for Morse (6-3).

BOYS LACROSSE

BRUNSWICK 18, MESSALONSKEE 7: Aiden Glover scored six goals to lead the Dragon attack in a KVAC A game at Thomas College in Waterville.

Max Gramins and Christian Glover each had a hat trick for unbeaten Brunswick (8-0), while Connor Pendergast made seven saves in goal.

Connor Smith scored three goals for Messalonskee (5-3), while Trevor McCray and Alden Balboni each added two goals. Dawson Charles made eight saves in net.

