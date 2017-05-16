SKOWHEGAN — Ashley Alward allowed five hits and struck out 10 in seven innings of work to lead Skowhegan Area High School to a 6-2 win over Bangor High School in a key Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A softball showdown on Tuesday.
Wylie Bedard had two hits for Skowhegan (8-2), while Sydney Ames had a double for the hosts, who scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Megan Conner had two hits for the Rams, who fell to 8-2.
NOKOMIS 6, ERSKINE 1: Maci Leali, Chelsea Crockett and Lexi Allard all doubled to lead the Warriors to the KVAC B win in South China.
Britney Bubar and Caitlyn Tasker combined for Nokomis (5-4) to blank the Eagles over the final six innings.
Faith Krause had a double for Erskine (4-7).
WINSLOW 8, MORSE 4: Cassie Demers hit a pair of doubles, scored two runs, and drove in three to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win in Bath.
Paige Trask homered and drove in two runs for Winslow (7-1). Broghan Gagnon earned the win.
Marrisa Parks homered and drove in three runs for Morse (6-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
BRUNSWICK 18, MESSALONSKEE 7: Aiden Glover scored six goals to lead the Dragon attack in a KVAC A game at Thomas College in Waterville.
Max Gramins and Christian Glover each had a hat trick for unbeaten Brunswick (8-0), while Connor Pendergast made seven saves in goal.
Connor Smith scored three goals for Messalonskee (5-3), while Trevor McCray and Alden Balboni each added two goals. Dawson Charles made eight saves in net.
