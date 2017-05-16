The Richmond Area Food Pantry will participate in Richmond schools’ Day of Caring on Friday, May 19, at 15 Spruce St. Approximately 15 students will descend on the pantry at approximately 9 a.m. to install three raised vegetable beds.

Nathan Curtis, of Boy Scout Troop 610, has been working on this project to earn his Eagle merit badge for the past few months, fundraising, purchasing materials and building the vegetable beds. This garden will provide the food pantry with fresh vegetables for its clients.

The students also will spend their time raking, pruning and mulching the flower beds around the pantry. The community is welcome to join in the activities.

Refreshments will be provided for participants.

For more information, contact the food pantry at 607-2777 or [email protected].

