JEFFERSON — Jim and Marie Lindsey will host a community fundraising event in which craftspeople, local organizations and others can reserve space to offer their goods.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the historic barn which housed Clif Bond’s ceramic business and more recently, Bond Brothers Hardware and Building Supplies, 132 Waldoboro Road.

The Jefferson Historical Society will participate with a table of local history books, calendars and information.

Proceeds will benefit the Blessings in a Backpack Project at Jefferson Village School.

For more information about the historical society, call 549-5258. For information about reserving a space in the event, call 549-5619.

