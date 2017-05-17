READFIELD — A wife shot her husband outside a home on Sturtevant Hill Road Wednesday afternoon, Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said.

Police and ambulance crews were called to 318 Sturtevant Hill Road at 1:36 p.m.

Multiple Maine State Police and Kennebec Sheriff's Office units were at the scene Wednesday of a shooting on Sturtevant Hill Road in Readfield. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Staff photo by Jason Pafundi

The man, whom Mason did not identify, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Mason said the man was talking with rescue crews when they arrived at the home.

“We, both the sheriff’s office and state police, have been here in the past for various calls, so we’re familiar,” Mason said.

The sheriff declined to provide specifics about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but he said the shooting did not appear to be in self defense.

He said the woman, whom he also declined to identify, is currently facing a charge of elevated aggravated assault, though additional charges may be added as the investigation proceeds. He said she is cooperating with police and has been taken in for questioning.

“We’re in the infancy of our investigation, but we’ve notified the state police to let them know what we have,” Mason said. “It’s not a homicide, but it’s good that they know this information.”

No one else was home at the time of the shooting and Mason didn’t know of any neighbors who heard the shooting.

Town property records indicate the home is owned by Hugh J. Costello Sr.

Jason Pafundi — 621-5663

[email protected]

Twitter: @jasonpafundiKJ

Share