Readfield Historical Society, 759 Main St., will host its annual opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28. On hand to welcome visitors will be Bob Harris, the new president of the historical society, in addition to Dale Potter-Clark and Jeanne Harris, from the executive committee and Readfield historian, Evelyn Potter.

New note cards and a 2017-18 calendar will be available. The theme for the newly created calendar is Readfield organizations past and present. More than four dozen photos are incorporated in the calendar in addition to brief histories of each organization.

The historic note cards depict six structures and mills that used to be on old Factory Square. On the back of each card are brief histories of the respective buildings.

Calendars cost $10, note cards cost $5 for six; all proceeds will benefit the society.

The note cards and 2017-18 calendars also can be purchased online at readfieldmaine.blogspot.com.

The museum will be open this summer, and the archives will be available to researchers. Efforts are under way to recruit volunteer docents and greeters who are Readfield natives now living out of town, and others who have lived in Readfield for their entire lives or for decades.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and some Sundays, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, and by appointment.

For more information, call 377-2299, email [email protected] or find the organization on Facebook.

