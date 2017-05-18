An Embden man was arrested Wednesday by agents of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on drug charges and child welfare violations following a month-long drug investigation.

MDEA agents arrested Bruce Danforth, 56, of Embden, on a variety of charges, according to a news release from the agency. MDEA’s South Central Task Force based in Augusta has been investigating alleged ongoing drug trafficking activities of Danforth, according to the release. Danforth was charged by MDEA in 2016 for aggravated drug trafficking and is currently on bail for that charge.

Late Wednesday afternoon, agents stopped Danforth in Gray and conducted a bail search of him and vehicle. The search allegedly led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 50 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 4,720 milligrams of Oxycodone and 5 grams of methamphetamine. The combined street value of the drugs seized is approximately $17,500, according to the release.

Also seized from Danforth was approximately $7,700 in cash, the suspected proceeds from drug sales.

With Danforth at the time of the car stop was his wife and three minor children, two of which are Danforth’s children. Following the car stop and search, Danforth was taken to the Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Portland, where he was being held without bail pending an initial court appearance. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services was notified about the presence of minor children.

Danforth has been charged with:

• Two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. The charges are aggravated because of a prior drug felony conviction.

• Endangering the welfare of a child, Class D.

• Violations of conditions of release, Class E.

More arrests are possible, according to the release.

The agency said that to report suspected drug activity, contact the field office nearest you, or call the MDEA Drug Tip Hotline at 800-452-6457.

