Stable Gallery has opened its doors for the 2017 season. The gallery, located at 26 Water St., in Damariscotta, is managed by artists for artists with Maine roots to bring their work to the public.

An opening reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Stable Gallery artists, from left, Polly Smith, Mary Hall and Roz Welsh model hats created by Susan Perrine". Contributed photo

This year, 36 artists will display their works from a broad array of media including ceramics, textiles, paint, cement, wood, silver and gold, and more.

During the off season, Stable Gallery’s artist managers accepted seven new artists to join the gallery.

Ingrid Bathe will bring her white porcelain dishes that will complement Lee Cummings’ colorful fish and sea urchin dishes.

Ruth Hartman will add a beaded jewelry line to the gallery’s strong jewelry showing.

Lori Watts makes dishes of high-fired stoneware finished with specially crafted glazes, from cake plates to fanciful glasses.

Jon Luoma is a watercolor painter who draws upon his Chinese training to create landscapes with intrigue, beauty and spirit.

Lucinda Talbot creates evocative paintings and sculpture using watercolor, pastel and collage.

Katenia Keller is inspired by sacred geometry and Tarot card designs. She paints uniquely bold images on wood.

The first exhibit at the gallery is “Wake UP!” and will feature painters Penelope Moodey, Caroline Davis, Jennifer Litchfield and Pamela Hansen; jeweler Mary Hall, ceramicist Kimberley Bentley, furniture maker Charles Durfee, textiles and wood artist Susan Perrine, and sculptor Tom Stuart.

In addition, there will be a special installation by Laura Freeman with drawings and sculpture. Freeman’s theme is form and void.

The gallery displays work by all participating artists throughout the season with new exhibits presented each month on the second Friday, except May’s reception.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit www.stablegallerymaine.com.

