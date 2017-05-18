Jazz pianist Tom Snow will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Emery Center, University of Maine at Farmington. He will perform hits from the Great American Songbook with familiar songs by the likes of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin.

Tickets cost $15for a seat at a table. There will be a cash bar with beer and wine, as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Snack food will be provided at each table.

For tickets, visit artsinstitute.org, or Everyday Music in Farmington. Tickets also will be available at the door.

This program is sponsored by the Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. This is an adult program, but UMF students with ID will be admitted free of charge.

For more information, visit tomsnow.com.

