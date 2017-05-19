Ayla Reynolds is still missing.
In recent years, the scales of justice has begun to be weighted in the favor of the accused, leaving victims, especially child victims, with few if any rights, and when the family is suspected in a crime against a child, the child has little or no representation.
The question must be asked, does this child, now largely out of the public eye, not deserve justice?
Dr. W. Sumner Davis
Oakland
