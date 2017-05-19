Police say two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after allegedly stealing a van in Bangor, driving to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland and displaying a BB gun.

Long Creek staff called police around 6 a.m. after seeing what looked like a gun being handled by the driver of a van parked outside the facility, WCSH-TV reports.

Responding officers arrested the pair found inside the van, which had been stolen in Bangor, police said. They do not know why the two drove to Long Creek.

Brenden Fuller, 18, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing and threatening display for a firearm. A 17-year-old boy in the van was confined to Long Creek on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal threatening, according to WCSH.

Police did not say where the two were from.

A search of the van turned up two BB guns that police said resembled real firearms.

