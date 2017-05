IN ANSON, Saturday at 1:18 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harmony Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

1:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Baker Street.

2:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:52 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Montcalm Street.

11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.

Sunday at 6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 4:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Edenway Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Alpine Street.

Sunday at 10:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hope Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Waterville Road.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Street.

10:30 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.

11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

Sunday at 1:04 a.m., an assault was reported on Harveys Park.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Kincaid Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Aviation Way.

10:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

2:39 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

3:49 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Poolers Park Way.

4:15 p.m., theft was reported on Kimball Street.

5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the corner of Elm Street and Western Avenue.

6:03 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

6:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

8:44 p.m., a fight call was taken on College Avenue.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

10:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Carey Lane.

Sunday at 12:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:09 a.m., theft was reported on Marcoux Street.

8:26 p.m., a missing person was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

Arrests

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Dakota Boyd, 24, of Weld, of arrested on a probation hold.

Randall McEwen, 20, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.

John Wiese, 57, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

Dean Arsenault, 30, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, Dennis Brasher, 46, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERESET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:57 a.m., Pauline Giguere Pomerleau, 70, of Saint Georges, Quebec, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:15 a.m., Victor Dudley, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:19 a.m., Megan Jean Vanvliet, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

5:07 p.m., Katelyn Elwell, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

8:09 p.m., Amy Sussannah Craig, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on warrants.

Sunday at 12:41 a.m., Michael James Joslyn, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:05 a.m., Tara Roderigue, 30, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:41 p.m., Samantha Deborah Bass, 20, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and for violating conditions of release.

10:59 p.m., James Cassidy, 55, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:04 p.m., Amanda Anne Shorey, 41, of Manchester, was summonsed on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

