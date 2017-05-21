The town of Sidney’s Memorial Day parade, led by bagpiper Steve Lemieux and a Boy Scout Color Guard, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Transfer Station Drive and end at the Town Hall on Middle Road. The event will last approximately one hour.

The parade will feature Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, antique cars, area family farms, veterans, local children and Fort Western Revolutionary War reenactors who will provide a musket salute.

A ceremony will follow featuring Col. Donald Lagace from the Maine National Guard as master of ceremonies. There will be an honor guard and laying of the wreath by the local Girl and Boy Scouts. The Kennebec Valley Chordsmen will sing a variety of patriotic songs.

The Boy Scouts will host a barbecue after the ceremony.

The historical society, located in the Grange, will be open for visitors.

Veterans are welcome to participate. Anyone interested in participating should call 649-7528.

Share