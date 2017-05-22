WAYNE — Company A, 3rd Maine Regiment Voluntary Infantry (Civil War Re-enactors) will participate in the Memorial Day observance. The Memorial Day Committee is working with the 3rd Maine and the Maranacook High School and Middle School bands to create an appropriate reflection and observance.

Veterans, boys, girls, scouts, and anyone with a focus on honoring veterans should assemble at 10:30 a.m. at the Wayne Community Church.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed down Main Street to Pond Road and back to the Veterans Memorial Stone on Pocasset Lake where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

After the ceremony, the parade will move to the Veterans Memorial Park where the formal program will continue. If it rains, services will be at 11 a.m. at the Ladd Center.

Transportation will be provided for any veterans who need a ride in the parade. If you are interested in giving veterans a ride in your vehicle, call David Ault at 685-4578.

The guest speaker will be Steven Woodsum, United States Navy Veteran.

All veterans are urged to participate in the parade as a tribute to men and women of the town who have served in different branches of the services in the past.

For more information, call Doug Stevenson at 685-9005) or Don Welsh at 685-4117.

Salute to Wayne Veterans

The Salute to Wayne Veterans exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, and noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Cary Library’s Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road. The morning parade down Main Street will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a ceremony in the park.

The library honors all who served, with a display of Wayne’s veterans’ photos, description of their years and location of service as well as photos taken at past Memorial Day parades and ceremonies. Some memorabilia, include war letters, photos of Japanese attack planes, love poems, antique garb and a banner showing a comprehensive list of vets has been received with wonder.

For more information, call 685-9005.

Share