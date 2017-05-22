A Superior Court judge has ruled that a former Skowhegan man convicted in a drunken driving crash in 1996 that killed three people and severely injured two others be allowed to apply for driver’s license reinstatement, despite a lifetime ban imposed at sentencing in 1997 and upheld in October.

A state motor vehicles examiner in October denied a request for license reinstatement by Bryan Carrier, 39, of Fairfield, calling the crash “criminal homicide.” It was the third time Carrier had sought to get his right to drive back after it was suspended for life when he was sentenced.

But a provision of Maine law allows someone whose license is revoked permanently to appeal for reinstatement 10 years after his final day in prison. That provision was at the heart of Carrier’s appeal.

A Bureau of Motor Vehicles hearing officer heard Carrier’s plea for reinstatement in September, when he said through his lawyer, Walt McKee, that he needed to drive to work and run errands and visit family. The hearing officer, Benjamin Tucker, agreed with the earlier court ruling banning him for life, noting that Carrier had not made any “meaningful attempt to console or apologize directly for (the) immense pain and grief” until the September reinstatement hearing.

Tucker also wrote in his decision dated Oct. 13 that Facebook messages by Carrier in 2015 “indicate a level of callousness about their impact on family members.”

Justice William Stokes ruled last week in Kennebec County Superior Court that Tucker did not have the “statutory authority” to decide that Carrier could never file another petition for driver’s license reinstatement. He said state law permits re-application for relicensure.

Family and friends of the crash victims took the original court order of a lifetime ban at its face value — life is life, they said in September.

“When he took this deal, it was for life on the license and that was it,” Royce Jewell, 65, of Canaan, whose wife, Arlyce Jewell, 42, and their 10-year-old son, Alex, died in the crash, said in September. Jewell was injured in the crash on Nov. 22, 1996, that also resulted in the death of Elbert Knowles, who was 15.

“I didn’t agree with that at the time, and I never got to face that man. Look at me, boy,” Jewell said during the hearing that turned heated, pointing across the hearing table at Carrier. “I never got to talk the last time — 20 years ago. I want this (expletive) over with.”

Carrier, who was 19 years old at the time of the accident, drove a pickup truck at high speed through a stop sign on East Ridge Road in Skowhegan and slammed into a van that was heading east on U.S. Route 2. He pleaded guilty in 1997 in Somerset County Superior Court to three counts of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated operating under the influence. Carrier’s blood-alcohol level after the crash was 0.11, over the legal limit of 0.08.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but two years suspended, six years of probation and 2,000 hours of community service on the manslaughter conviction. On the OUI charge, Carrier was sentenced to two years in prison to run at the same time as the manslaughter sentence and ordered to pay $6,000 in fines.

In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for life. He was released on March 30, 1999, from the Charleston Correctional Facility.

“My statement is he’s not driving no more — life is life. That’s what he was told by the judge,” Jewell said.

But state law says otherwise, Stokes ruled.

Stokes said in the order dated May 18, that if the Legislature intended to limit the number of times someone could petition for reinstatement, it would have done so. He said Tucker, the hearing officer, “exceeded his authority by essentially banning the petitioner from ever applying for reinstatement of a license under the statute.”

McKee said Monday that he only appealed the part of the decision that determined that Carrier could never seek reinstatement again. He said that while he was not surprised that the family may have misunderstood the statute as it applies to reinstatement and a lifetime suspension under Maine law, he was surprised by the hearing examiner’s decision.

“We are very pleased with this decision,” McKee said Monday. “We said all along that we could accept the hearing officer’s decision as it related to reinstatement, though we didn’t agree with it. But a lifetime ban on any further requests was just not allowed under Maine law and the judge agreed. This was the sole basis of the appeal.

“I am confident that at some point in the future Bryan will seek reinstatement, when that day will be, we don’t know at this point.”

