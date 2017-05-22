A father was killed and his son was injured during a police officer-involved shooting in Belgrade that began Friday night and continued into Saturday, said Tim Feeley, special assistant to the Maine Attorney General.

The father, Roger Bubar, 65, lived at the home on Oakland Road, where the shooting took place, Feeley said in an email Monday morning. Roger Bubar died from gunshot wounds, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police respond to armed standoff in Belgrade, injury reported Glass from a shattered window in a door that is sealed with police evidence tape is seen at the front entrance to a mobile home at 1003 Oakland Road in Belgrade on Monday. Homeowner Roger Bubar died in a police officer-related shooting on May 20 and his son, Scott Bubar, was wounded. Staff photo by David Leaming This Mustang vehicle is damaged on the front and passenger side near skid marks on the driveway and lawn at 1003 Oakland Road in Belgrade on Monday. Homeowner Roger Bubar died in a police officer-related shooting on May 20 and his son, Scott Bubar, was wounded. A neighbor said the younger Bubar was spinning the tires on the car, doing burnouts and at one point crashed it into the mobile home, prior to the shooting incident unfolding. Staff photo by David Leaming

His son, Scott Bubar, 40, was wounded by a single gunshot and is recovering in an unidentified hospital, Feeley said. A MaineGeneral Medical Center spokeswoman said they are not treating him and it was not immediately clear if he is at a hospital in Lewiston.

A member of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Jacob Pierce, “is reported to have shot back when fired upon outside the Roger Bubar residence on the Oakland Road in Belgrade in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, while responding to a disturbance call at that residence,” Feeley said in the email.

His email did not provide any specifics about who is believed to have fired the fatal shot or the one that injured Scott Bubar. Feeley also indicated that no additional information would be released by his office until the attorney general’s investigation is complete.

The shooting began at a mobile home at 1003 Oakland Road, which is also Route 11, near the Oakland town line, and was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. The mobile home is owned by Roger Bubar and Jenny Shorey, according to town records.

Many officers responded to the scene, including those from the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police, and there were police emergency dispatch reports of someone inside the home yelling threats at police and shots fired inside and outside.

Police and local fire departments blocked off the road until early Saturday, Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said that morning, during a brief interview at the scene of the shooting.

Pierce, of Fairfield, has been a sergeant with the sheriff’s office for about a year and has been a deputy there since 2012. He was named deputy of the year in 2016 by then Sheriff Ryan Reardon and received a life-saving award then as well. The latter award indicated, “If the officer/deputy had not acted the person would have lost their life.”

Pierce served an eight-month tour in Afghanistan with the 133rd Engineer Battalion of the Maine Army National Guard 2013-2014. He was a staff sergeant at the time. Published reports indicate he graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in May 2012.

On Monday morning, Chief Deputy Al Morin of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deferred all questions to the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all shootings involving police in Maine.

Neighbors said they thought that Roger Bubar and a younger man had been arguing in the driveway of the mobile home that night.

Josh Worcester lives next door to the home, but his view of the property is blocked by a hill and some trees, he said in an email to the Kennebec Journal. But on Friday night, Worcester was able to hear the argument and also the sounds of a loud car doing burnouts in the driveway. He thought the younger man was Roger Bubar’s son.

“At first I didn’t give it much thought, just figured someone was showing off a new muscle car,” Worcester said. “But after 30 minutes of it, we could hear the neighbors arguing in between the burnouts. I could hear who I believed is the neighbor’s son daring his father to call the cops on him. At 9:31, I called 911 to report a domestic dispute because it was getting very rowdy.”

Some time after that, Worcester said he heard a gunshot and again called police. He said the gunfire became more frequent as the night went on and police arrived.

Gun shot firing was intermittent, but around 11 p.m., Worcester said he heard a burst of shots, followed by another burst 15 minutes later. He also heard yelling throughout that time. By 11:30 p.m., the gun shots seemed to have ended, he said.

John Short, a neighbor who lives across the street from the mobile home, said he heard gunfire after the men, who seemed intoxicated, had started arguing. Before the gunfire, the younger of the two men was operating a red, Ford Mustang sports car in the driveway, Short said. Short did not know the younger man, but thought he may have been a relative of Roger Bubar.

The younger man was spinning the tires on the car, doing burnouts and at one point crashed it into the mobile home, Short said. The car appeared to be wedged underneath the home before he backed it out. Throughout that time, the younger man also yelled things that were unintelligible and walked out into the street.

“He seemed upset,” Short said. “The guy was being belligerent. He was hollering something.”

Roger Bubar, on the other hand, “didn’t seem too agitated,” Short said.

Staff writer Betty Adams contributed reporting to this story.

