CLINTON — The Willett-McKenny 186 American Legion Post of the Department of Maine invites all Veterans, current service men and women of the Armed Forces and other marching units (such as Boys Scout and Girl Scouts) to participate in Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

Events will begin at 10 a.m. at the Post Office on Railroad Street. Participants should arrive at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call Patrick Shea Post Adjutant at 380-8733.

