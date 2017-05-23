AUGUSTA

Monday at 7:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

8:04 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

10:43 a.m., violating conditions of release was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

10:55 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:27 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

12:20 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Bridge.

1:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:54 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street and Pierce Drive.

2:56 p.m., needles were recovered on Green Street.

3:14 p.m., simple assault was reported on Stony Brook Road.

3:32 p.m., a 21-year-old Waterville woman was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus, after a traffic stop was performed on State Street.

5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.

5:26 p.m., forgery was reported on Senator Way.

6:51 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Savage Street.

9:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

11:18 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Commercial Street.

11:43 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Canal Street.

Tuesday at 1:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

GARDINER

Monday at 3:40 p.m., a 19-year-old Dresden man was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia, at an unidentified location.

4:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on River Avenue.

6:36 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Willow Street.

Tuesday at 5:11 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Pray Street.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 9 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Sampsons Row and Vine Street.

WINTHROP

Monday at 12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Bowdoin Street.

12:58 p.m., a personal injury crash was reported on Route 133.

7:08 p.m., an argument was reported on Bernier Lane.

10:25 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Tuesday at 12:41 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Route 133.

8:07 a.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on South Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 9:30 a.m., Tyler J. White, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., Chelsea Ann Wyman, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on South Belfast Avenue.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 8:40 a.m., Brian Joseph Krafton, 26, of North Monmouth, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, endangering the welfare of a child and driving to endanger, after a traffic accident was reported on North Main Street.

9:38 a.m., Julia May Holmes, 20, of Monmouth, was arrested on a warrant, on North Main Street.

Share