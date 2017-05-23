The wounded son of a Belgrade man killed during an officer-involved shooting over the weekend is expected to face criminal charges and is under 24-hour guard at a hospital because he’s dangerous, Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said Tuesday.

Police were called to 1003 Oakland Road on Friday night for reports of a fight between two men. Roger Bubar, 65, died from gunshot wounds, and his son, Scott Bubar, 40, was wounded by a single gunshot.

In an email to the Kennebec Journal sent Tuesday morning, Mason said Scott Bubar is at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston recovering from the injury.

“He is under 24/7 guard, as he has shown he is a danger to the public and law enforcement,” Mason wrote.

Mason noted that the investigation is ongoing and he said once his officers are able to meeting with the district attorney “we will be charging Scott Bubar.” Later Tuesday morning, at his office, Mason said that would not take place until after “all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed” in the investigation. He did not indicate what the charges might be against Mason.

He said he would not elaborate further or go beyond information both he and the attorney general’s office had already released, including information that would indicate who allegedly shot whom.

On Friday night, Sgt. Jacob Pierce of the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and exchanged gunfire after he was fired upon outside the mobile home, according to the Maine Office of the Attorney General, which is investigating the shooting because it involves a law enforcement officer.

Pierce, of Fairfield, has been placed on paid administrative leave for an undetermined amount of time, said Robert Devlin, administrator of Kennebec County. That’s also standard procedure for officers involved in shootings.

The Monday email from the attorney general’s office did not specify who is believed to have fired the fatal shot or the one that injured Scott Bubar. No additional information will be released by the office until its investigation is complete, spokesman Tim Feeley said.

The shooting took place at a mobile home on Oakland Road, which is also Route 11, near the Oakland town line. The disturbance was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, but neighbors told the Kennebec Journal that Roger and Scott Bubar had been arguing earlier in the driveway of the mobile home.

Initial emergency dispatch reports indicated someone inside the home was yelling threats at police that night and that there were shots fired inside and outside.

