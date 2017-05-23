When the bomb went off, Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, her mother and her older sister were heading out of Manchester Arena, among hundreds of concertgoers scrambling for Ariana Grande souvenirs before reaching the exits.

The Roussos were separated by the flying shrapnel and stampede of people sprinting away and diving over barricades to escape the carnage, the Metro newspaper reported.

Saffie Roussos went to the concert with her mother and sister, who were both injured in the blast. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Lisa Roussos and Saffie’s sister, Ashlee Bromwich, both injured by shrapnel, were taken to separate hospitals. But as Monday night turned into Tuesday morning, no one could find Saffie.

Kate Tinsley, whose daughter is best friends with Saffie and attended the same primary school, posted on Facebook that there had been no word about the girl’s whereabouts, according to Metro. “Everybody is worried, the whole village. Everybody is in bits waiting for news, just some news that she’s okay, she’s alive.”

Saffie’s picture joined the social media river of missing children whose loved ones tried to locate them with #ManchesterMissing. Amplifying fears: reports from police that children were among the dead.

Authorities confirmed Saffie’s death Tuesday morning. She was believed to be the youngest victim of the suicide bomber.

“This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Saffie’s family members couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. The Telegraph reported that they run a fish-and-chip shop in Leyland, about 30 miles northwest of Manchester.

In an emailed statement, Chris Upton, the head teacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, said the school was still coming to terms with Saffie’s death.

“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking,” he said in a statement.

“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

“We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time.”

Share