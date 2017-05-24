AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals’ Association moved the opening rounds of the state singles tournament to the Portland Racket & Fitness Club on Friday because of wet weather in the forecast.
The Round of 48 prelims will begin Friday morning at 8:30 with the Round of 32 set for later in the day.
The Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches are still scheduled at Colby College on Saturday.
Lana Mavor of Yarmouth is the top seed in the girls tournament while Belgrade native Bethany Hammond, who attends St. Dominic, is seeded third.
Katrina Mason of Carrabec is 11th.
On the boys side, Nick Mathieu of Mt, Ararat is the top seed.
For updated start times, check in here throughout the week.
