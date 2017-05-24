HINCKLEY — The Explore Science: Earth & Space program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the L.C. Bates Museum, U.S. Route 201.

Participants can explore Earth and space learning activities as part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. This event provides an opportunity to connect with current NASA science research and explore Earth and space phenomena.

The event will include science, take-home materials, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants can make clouds, imagine what extraterrestrial life might be like, investigate gravity, explore icy worlds and more.

These activities introduce guests to the ongoing research taking place at NASA in the fields of heliophysics, Earth science, planetary science, and astrophysics, and allow participants to get hands-on with Earth and space science concepts.

Visitors can participate in A Reasons for Seasons activity at 11 a.m., and if the sky is clear, participants can look at the sun through a filtered telescope.

The project is led by the Science Museum of Minnesota, in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Explore Science: Earth & Space toolkits are developed and distributed nationwide by the National Informal STEM Education Network.

For more information, contact the L.C. Bates museum at 238-4250 or [email protected].

Share