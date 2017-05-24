Hallowell Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6 will host a Memorial Day parade and ceremonies Monday, May 29.

The parade will form between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. in front of the Post hall on Second Street.

The parade will proceed south to Temple Street, east to Water Street, then North Street to the Hallowell Cemetery.

A ceremony with honors is scheduled at the Civil War monument. The parade will reform and continue through the cemetery to Veterans’ Park, where a second ceremony is planned. A service at Hallowell Waterfront Park will complete the events.

For more information, call Mike Maden at 215-8550 or 622-2063; or Larry Auger at 458-6267 or 582-6267.

