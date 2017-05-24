SOUTH CHINA — Chad Bickford scored seven goals and had two assists to lead the Cony boys lacrosse team to an 11-6 win over Erskine in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game on Tuesday.

Nick Robinson, Nate Foye, Miqueias Biasuz and Dalton Bowie each added a goal for the Rams (6-3). Goalkeeper Cam Gallant had 13 saves.

Messalonskee's Colin Kinney (20) gets knocked to the turf by a Mt. Ararat defender as Sean Roberts (3) picks up the loose ball in the first quarter of a game Tuesday at Thomas College. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Caleb Tyler led the Eagles with three goals, while Ethan Furlong, Chance Reed and Grayson Petty each added a goal for Erskine (5-5). Noah Miller had four saves.

MESSALONSKEE 18, MT. ARARAT 10: Connor Smith scored five goals to lead Messalonskee to a KVAC A win over Mt. Ararat at Thomas College in Waterville.

Colin Kinney scored four goals, While Alden Balboni added two goals for Messalonskee (7-3). Austin Pelletier, Dana Michaud, Parker Brunelle, Dan Gusmanov and Trevor McCray each added a goal for Messalonskee.

Connor Brown and Jason Magno each scored four goals for Mt. Ararat (5-5).

GARDINER 10, CAMDEN HILLS 5: Michael Poirier scored four goals to lead the Tigers to a KVAC B win over the Windjammers in Camden.

Tristen Hebert and Sloan Berthume each scored two goals, while Kyle Johnson and Parker Hinkley each added a goal for Gardiner (10-0). Noah Keene had seven saves.

Bryce Taylor and Elliot Matlazk each had two goals for Camden Hills (8-2).

SOFTBALL

CARRABEC 16, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 6: Bailey Dunphy had a home run, two singles and six RBIs to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons in North Anson.

Mackenzie Baker and Sam LeBeau each had two singles and two RBIs for Carrabec (9-5). LeBeau earned the win in the circle, striking out 12 batters.

Emily Laubauskas struck out 12 batters for Mountain Valley (4-7). Grace Briggs had a double and single for the Falcons.

BASEBALL

BRIDGEWAY 10, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0, 6 innings: Sean Whalen had two hits and swiped three bases to help the Bandits earn the MVC win in North Anson.

Jordan Hadley also had two hits for Bridgeway (11-3), while Dylan Willette drove in a pair of runs. Mountain Valley dropped to 7-4.

RANGELEY 17, HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 3, 6 innings: Kyle LaRochelle had three hits, including a double, to lead the Lakers over the Knights at Valley High School in Bingham.

Bo Beaulieu had a double and a single for Rangeley (6-0).

Desmond Murray had two singles for Highview (0-6), while Josiah Jurczak had a double.

RICHMOND 8, BUCKFIELD 7: Zach Small had a single, double and triple to lead the Bobcats to a win over the Bucks in Buckfield.

Nate Kendrick had two doubles, while Danny Stewart had two singles and a double for Richmond (12-1). Brendan Emmons added two singles.

Jake Kraske had a double for Buckfield (8-5).

Share