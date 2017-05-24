WISCASSET — The annual Morris Farm Community Plant Sale will be held from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the farm at 156 Gardiner Road.

The sale will include 16 varieties of heirloom tomato plants that Wiscasset Middle High School students started in science classes in early April. By May 3, the seedlings were large enough to transplant into 4-inch pots for the sale.

Wiscasset Middle High School Science students, from left, Isaiah DeCosta, Xavier Poissonnier and Chloe Desjardins exhibit some of the heirloom tomato seedlings that will be available at the sale. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Several adult volunteers from the farm assisted the students in the project, under the guidance of biology teacher Ralph Keyes. Morris Farm Co-resident Merry Fossel, who spearheaded this long-term collaboration with the school, talked with the students about programs at the farm.

The students learned about heirloom tomatoes — naturally pollinated tomatoes whose seeds have often been handed down for many generations. Some varieties planted are more than 100 years old. Students learned how to transplant the delicate plants without damaging the roots and how to nurture the seedlings.

Nearly 500 seedlings will be available for sale. The array of plants include slicing, paste and cherry tomatoes that are red, yellow, orange, purple, green and a deep red that is called black.

The sale also will include Maine-grown perennials and herbs from local gardens, along with a few annual flower and vegetable seedlings.

For more information, visit www.morrisfarm.org, email [email protected] or call 882-4080.

