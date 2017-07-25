AUGUSTA — A Manchester man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a fire’s destruction of an abandoned former garage on Foye Road and a separate domestic violence incident.

Timothy R. Overlock, 43, was sentenced Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center to an initial 87 days behind bars — which he already has served — with the remainder of the three-year term suspended while he serves two years of probation.

Overlock initially was charged with arson; however, the prosecutor changed that to aggravated criminal mischief in connection with the blaze, which occurred March 26, 2016, in Manchester.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh said Overlock had entered an agreement with the town of Manchester in 2015 that said that if he cleaned up the former Blackie Hilliard Repair Garage property — which his property abutted — he could have it.

However, the agreement stated that it could not be done by burning, Cavanaugh said.

By 2016, the work had not taken place, and the building burned March 26, 2016.

Cavanaugh said an investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal showed that it was caused by human element, and Overlock later admitted to it.

“Mr. Overlock was frustrated with it, and put a cigarette in a can of paint thinner and let it burn down,” Cavanaugh told Justice Robert Mullen.

Overlock also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault in connection with an incident that occurred April 29, 2017, in Manchester.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

