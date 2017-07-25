UNITY — The Maine Axe and Saw Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road.

This event, sponsored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, is a celebration of Maine’s wood harvesting heritage. Participants can learn from tool collectors and historians, expand their tool collection, and attend hands-on workshops. There will be opportunities to work with and gain confidence in using both vintage and modern hand tools.

Most workshops will go on all day, more formal workshops will be listed online at mofga.org. A sampling includes chopping techniques, hand-forging a small axe, sharpening two-man crosscut saws, re-handling an axe, axe shaping and sharpening, and axe safety for children. Also featured are two classes geared toward women.

Participants are encouraged to bring a tool or two of their choice — for example, one to have evaluated for restoration, one that needs a new handle or one that needs to be sharpened. Organizers ask that participants choose tools that reflect the scope of this event, i.e., hand tools associated with woodlot activities, and keep sharp edges covered.

The event will cost $5 and is free for children. For more information, visit mofga.org or call 568-4142.

