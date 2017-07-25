The University of Maine at Farmington recently announced the following Maine students were named to its 2017 spring semester dean’s list.

Ryan Camire, of Acton; Zachary Wheeler, of Albany Township; Aubrey Kressler, of Albion; Trevor Burns, of Alfred; Aislinn Forbes and Katherine Merrill, both of Andover; Morgan Steward, of Anson; Kylie Reynolds and Hannah Smith, both of Arundel; Julianne McLaughlin, of Ashland; Mona Bussell, of Athens; Lily Bissonette, Anthony Blasi, Rachel Flannery, Darci Goslin, Nikki Hodgkins, Noah Nicholas, Nathan Pushard, Anita Vallier and Hope Williams, all of Auburn; and Bethany Haynes, Alison Laplante, Alexis Libby, Carlene Mosca, Elicia Nickerson, Lauren Wheelock and Chloe Woodward, all of Augusta.

Also, Joseph Brichetto, Timothy Bullard, Kylie Cunningham, Elizabeth Harrington, Jacob Harris, Molly Jack, Jacob Legere, Rose Miller and Torrie Nightingale, all of Bangor; Conor Crandall, of Bar Harbor; Brianna Fowles, Emily Franklin and Kaitlynn Morse, all of Bath; Kally Bowen, Alicia Gaiero, Kaylee Pickering and Olivia Sanborn, all of Belfast; Jesse Enos, of Belgrade Lakes; Alison Walker, of Belmont; and Elianna Maniatakos and Mitchell Walston, both of Benton.

Also, Nickolas Bray, Gabrielle Ganiere, Kristen Hill and Alisa Tibbetts, all of Berwick; Liam LeConey, of Bethel; Keely Gendron, Danica Lamontagne, Layne Nason and Phoebe Robinson, all of Biddeford; Mikaela Frigon, of Bingham; Zyanya Holman, of Blue Hill; Chloe Hoecker, of Boothbay Harbor; Hannah Zimmerman, of Bowdoinham; Alexis Poland, of Breman; and Linsay Brochu, Rachael Chavarie, Zachary Cline and Abigail McCarthy, all of Brewer.

Also, Laura Pulito, of Bridgton; Amber Larochelle and Audrey Williams, both of Brooks; Molly Blaisdell, Alicia Davis, Alessio Mencarelli and Eli Michaud, all of Brunswick; Annalise Deschenes, of Bryant Pond; Maren Lowell, Wheeler Lowell and Courtney Fish, all of Bucksport; and Hannah Schlehuber Johnson, of Buxton.

Also, Scott Carpenter and Stephanie Pasciuti, both of Calais; William Garske, of Camden; Nicolas Stringos, of Canaan; Ciara Keene, of Canton; Christina Kouros, of Cape Elizabeth; Cheyenne Judkins, of Caribou; Leah Boucher, of Carmel; Matthew Yellis, of Carrabassett Valley; and Kendra Burgess and Kassidy Frost, both of Chelsea.

Also, William Doray, of Chesterville; Ashley Hinkley, of Clifton; Jeremy Young, of Concord Township; Samuel Birch, of Coopers Mills; Jedediah Stevens, of Coplin Plantation; Nicole Brewer, of Corinth; Michael Pingree, of Cornvish; Hailey Atkinson, of Cornville; Haley Felkel and Constantine Pollak, both of Cumberland Center; and Kalyn Grover, Kennadi Grover and Caitlin Raye, all of Cushing.

Also, Kristin Cobleigh and Eden LeBlanc, both of Dayton; Zoe Stonetree, of Dedham; Hannah Emery, of Detroit; Gabrielle Adam and Konner Wilson, both of Dexter; Charles Estabrook, Nolan Miler, Megan Morrison, Alexis Noyes and Riley Robinson, all of Dixfield; Anna Hansen and Hailey Wellington, both of Dover Foxcroft; Kasey Erlebach, Sasha Hampton and Shauna Holland, all of Durham; Eben Goodwin, of East Boothbay; and Kaylond Mauzerolle, of East Waterboro.

Also, Emilee Bogh, Madison Owens and Matthew Scremin, all of Eliot; Chelsea Wallace, of Ellsworth; Bailey Atwood, of Embden; Brock Bubar, of Etna; Isabelle Bailey, Chelsea Ballard, Tabitha Bickford, Stark Duphiney, Calista Hodges, Katie LeBlanc and Hannah Tompkins, all of Fairfield; Julie Guerra, Owen Prescott and Kayla Walsh, all of Falmouth; and Jessica McKenna, Sarah McQuoid, Morgan Rush and Autumn St. Pierre, all of Farmingdale.

Also, Courtney Austin, Courtney Bailey, Jacob Barker, Alexandra Baxter, Samuel Bennett, Brittany Birmingham, Taylor Bishop, Danielle Blair, Drew Blanchet, Rileigh Blanchet, Thia Bridges, Krysta Brown, Lorrin Burnham, Heidi Chutter, Dominick Cognata, Megan Cookson, Sarita Crandall, Gage Currie, Nichole Decker, Randelle Dyke, Elliott Eno, Devin Gilman, McKinley Goozey, Jessica Griswold, Mariah Haggan, Allyson Hammond, Mariah Hebert, Brittany Hemphill, Adam Hewins, Allicia Hilton, Brett Hofland, Micah Howatt, Rhiannan Jackson, Emily Jaye, Katlynn Johnson, Olivia Jones, John Kaminski, Nathaniel Kidson, Kaleigh Kinney, Monica Klein, Katrina Ladd, Stephanie LaFreniere, Marissa LaGassey, Josephine Lewis, Sydney Longley, Heather McDonald, Hailey Mealey, Adam Morrison, Maurice Murray, Faith Norton, Michael Paradis, Zackary Peercy, Jonathan Petrey, Astra Pierson, Faith Purdy, Sable Sands, Alyssa Tironati, Sara Turner, Jeremy Webster, Trevor Whitney and Kristyn Wiles, all of Farmington.

Also, Liesel Krout and Kasey Richards, both of Fayette; Sarah Young, of Franklin; Christina Hall, of Freedom; Makayla Martin and Michaela Zelie, both of Freeman Township; Melissa Coro and Wyatt McCurdy, both of Freeport; Makayla Frost, of Fryeburg; Andrianna Ammarell, Lee-Anne Greenleaf, Devon Hall and Elizabeth Nelson, all of Gardiner; Adam Malinauskas, of Garland; and Benjamin Cook, of Georgetown.

Also, Alexandra Cookson, of Glenburn; Ashley Brown, Celeste Carpenter, Haley Jaramillo, Elizabeth Kane, Patricia Smith, Andrea Stemm and Melissa Walls, all of Gorham; Cynthia Bugenske, Bryce Neal and Richard Southard, all of Gray; Samuel Godfrey, Emma Martineau, Cassandra Morgan, Krystin Perreault and Haley Teacutter, all of Gray; and Danielle Bowler, Samuel Good, Drew Kelso and Liana Roy, all of Hampden; Juliana Burch, of Hancock; and Katelyn Beedy and Sierra Gilley, both of Harpswell.

Also, Rylee Godsoe, of Hartland; Kaylee Sanderson, of Hermon; Connor Bulley, of Houlton; Chloe Reichenbach, of Industry; Krystal Randlett, of Islesboro; Mickenzy Breton, Jordan Brotherton, Matthew Cornelio, Hayley Fortier, Katelyn Gervais, Bradley Howes, Brandon Johnson, Victoria LaCasse, Destiny White and Dorine Wright, all of Jay; and Emily Carman, Krystal Livermore, Stephanie Macisso and Nick Ouellette, all of Kennebunk.

Also, Taylar Frailey, of Kents Hill; Blair Bailey, of Lamoine; Alaina Shorey, of Lebanon; Danica Jackman and Brooke Wardwell, both of Leeds; Nicholas Pinkham, of Levant; and Mana Abdi, Casey Griffin, Hannah Hutchings, Courtney Jacques, Alexis Laliberte, Corey Martin, Erin Morris and Loretta Rice, all of Lewiston.

Also, David Mallow, of Liberty; Bailey Ohman, of Limerick; Abigail Brown, of Lincoln; Katia Kordek, of Lincolnville; Deanna Foster, of Linneus; Jeffrey Willey, of Lisbon Falls; Jordan McMullen, of Litchfield; Taylor Boynton, Bradley Hodges, Deliliah Jordan, Kenda Newman and Lydia Violette-Lee, all of Livermore; and Brianna Beaupre, Jacob Chabot, Brooke Cushing, Rachel Goding, James Herlihy, Beth Labbe, Destinie Maxham, Joshua Wilcox and Rheanna Woodford, all of Livermore Falls.

Also, Charie Cole, Scott Franzose, Alexis Lanctot, Chase Malloy, Tori McLaughlin and Nicole Trueblood, all of Madison; Nicole Smith, of Manchester; Mariah Ellis and Isaac Michaud, both of Mapleton; Sean Brock, of Mars Hill; Mariah Dufour, Dylan Porter, Jamie Robinson and Shane Waters, all of Mechanic Falls; Aaron Beaumont, Allie Currie and Taia Federico, all of Medway; and Cody Smith, of Mexico.

Also, Shawna Rustin, of Milford; Aimee LaFlamme and Kara Pariseau, both of Milo; Myia Linck, Jessica Morgan and MacKenzie Thomas, of Minot; Ashley Coulombe, Stephanie Dwinal, Emmaline Waldron and Haley West, all of Monmouth; Kierra Carmichael, of Montecelly; Katharine Walker, of Mount Desert; and Alexandra Dube, of Mount Vernon.

Also, Reed Bridge-Koenigsberg, of Naples; Jake Roberts and Thomas Wing, both of New Sharon; Brianna Ellis, of New Vineyard; Liam Brinkler, of Newcastle; Tessa Walsh and Caitlin Waltz, both of Nobleboro; Trevor Benson, Devin Lachapelle, Cheyenne Malloy, Brooke Michonski, Michael Miller, Tamera True and Amy Washburn, all of Norridgewock; and Leanne Kugelman, of North Bridgton.

Also, Abby Dalzell, Caleb Grover, Kyleigh Roberts, Kate Starkie and Ian Vail, all of Norway; Kristen Tarr, of Oakfield; Harley Davis, Derek Guerrette, Jennifer Hart, Lily Hood and Steven Nutting, all of Oakland; Sandy Mait, of Ogunquit; Kelsey Custeau, Sarah Jenkins and Mecedaidh Phalen, all of Old Orchard Beach; Lilyan Ray, of Oquossoc; Marshall Maxsimic, of Orrington; Connor Lynch, of Orr’s Island; Gavin Elliott and Michaela Wright, both of Owls Head; and Samantha Bickford and McKayla Marois, both of Oxford.

Also, Caitlin Hession, of Parkman; Gabriella Winslow, of Parsonfield; Angelica Levy, of Phillips; Courtney Fowler, Gabrielle LaGross, Jessica Leibowitz and Amelia McCannell, all of Pittsfield; Cameron Morrell, Jacob Vining and Corey Wallace, all of Poland; Anthony Lewis, Jonas Maines and Sarah Ringer, all of Portland; and Keith Clark, of Presque Isle.

Also, Madison Porter, of Prospect; Bethany Abram and Joshua Mathews, both of Randolph; Maddalena Chiappetta, Katelyn MacGregor, Benjamin Rodriguez and Katherine Wicks, all of Readfield; Sarah Surace, of Richmond; Sydney Gustafson, of Rockland; and Christopher DeLisle, Marisa Getchell and Kaitlyn Knight, all of Rome.

Also, Maria Drew, Karen Flaherty, Ashley Kimball, Rylee L’Italien, Summer McCollough and Rowan Shores, all of Rumford; Meagan Ring and Megan Rodrigue, both of Sabattus; Allison Cox, Rebecca Crist and Kyra Doles, all of Saco; Lindsay Mower, of Saint Albans; Paige LeDuc, of Salsbury Cove; Joshua Allen, Bryan Eldridge, Tyler Flayhan, Ethan Gouin and Sarah Gould, all of Sanford; and Courtney Richardson, of Sangerville.

Also, Rebecca Beatty, Eliza Halbig, Kathleen Little and Bailey Shevenell, all of Scarborough; Laura Dickey and Sylvia Schulze, both of Searsport; Abigail Lucy, of Sebago; Spencer DeWitt and Margaret Pomerleau, both of Sidney; and Henry Ametti, Genevieve Benoit, Kyle Davis, Trevor Hisler, Aspen Leblanc, Alana Mayhew and Logan Wiseman, all of Skowhegan.

Also, Kristen Salley, of Smithfield; Annie Moloney, Emily Osborne and Erin Silver, both of South Berwick; Marissa Chamberlain and Mia Taylor, both of South China; Jordan Croteau and Susan Gary, both of South Paris; and Hannah Calkin, Paige Carter, Megan Clifton, Nicole Foote, Allyson Hobbs and Stephanie Jillings, all of South Portland.

Also, Jamie Austin, Megan Daudelin and Grace Hansen, all of Springvale; Joshua Conley, of Standish; Isaac LaCasse, of Starks; Nicholas Cole, James Mahar and Sarah Stanley, all of Strong; Samantha Zak, of Sumner; Kaitlyn Kinney, of Surry; Kayla St Pierre, of Temple; and Amber Webber, of Thomaston.

Also, Emma Brown, Carly Raymond and Kimberly Richards, all of Topsham; Hailey Craig, of Trenton; Tad Caldwell, Abigail Chase, Abbie Hartford, Emily Hartford, Alisha Labbe, Dana Monbleau, Kelly Pomerleau, Michael Richard and Carter Veilleux, all of Turner; Janelle Noonan, of Union; and Jessica Casey, of Upton.

Also, Benjamin Cloutier, Alicia Stafford and Abby Waceken, all of Vassalboro; Hope Lash, of Waldoboro; MaKenzie Belcher and Haley Mank, both of Warren; Rayah Saucier, of Washburn; Emily Marquis, of Waterboro; Lindsay Toothaker, of Waterford; and Hannah Aurich, Molly Brown, Anastasia Drew, Autumn Hopkins, Jacob Montgomery, Lydia Roy and Morgann Tortorella, all of Waterville.

Also, Kayla Meissner and Elizabeth Thompson, both of Wells; Olivia Ridley, of West Baldwin; Hannah Bonine and Molly Maurer, both of West Bath; Eleanor Luken, Olivia Merrill and Haley Tomberlin, all of West Gardiner; Kimberly Smith, of West Paris; and Gunnar Heckler, Shannon Mahoney, Sophia Manning, Nicholas Minor, Ethan Nash and Sage Van Eekhout, all of Westbrook.

Also, Jordan Bailey and Amber Grady, both of Whitefield; Jacob Allen, Matthew Breer, Sierra Foshay, Moesha Harrington, Joshua Heath, Sarah Jacques, Amanda Moody, Nathaniel Moore, Jessica Morgan and Janis Stinson-Pryor, all of Wilton; and Samuel Burnell, Sarah Eastman, Hannah Forbush, Jacqueline Gleason-Boure, Meagan Jones and Allie Pandora, all of Windham.

Also, Megan Denis and Christina Taylor, both of Winslow; Curtis Cole, Rayanna Howard, Emily Leonard, Zachary Nadeau, Anthony Owens, Emmah Spahr and Gabrielle Stewart, all of Winthrop; Samantha Cote and Ashley Jandreau, both of Woodville; Amelia Barrett, of Woolwich; Haley Estabrook, Jordan Glassock, Lydia MacDonald and Eric Salvesen, all of Yarmouth; and Brooke Sevignym, of York.

UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement.

