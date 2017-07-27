The Westerhoff Family Foundation Concert will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., in Rangeley. There is no admission fee, but donations for the Rangeley Friends of the Arts event will be accepted.

Since 2005, Helga and Gary Westerhoff have brought free classical concerts to Rangeley featuring the talented faculty members of their Westerhoff School of Music & Art in Metuchen, New Jersey.

A reception to meet the performers will follow the concert in the Church Undercroft. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.