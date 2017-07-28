Although I would like to take credit for the letter submitted last week by Nancy M. Kelley, I cannot. However, kudos to her for illuminating such a major problem here in the capital city (”Slum landlords must be held accountable,” July 21). It is imperative for the city to focus on the need for affordable housing that is also decent and up to city housing codes. This is not the case currently and so many of our new refugee families are forced to live in substandard housing with high monthly rents.

Secondly, imagine what even half of $796,000 — the unexpected additional funding awarded recently to Augusta schools — could do to also provide necessary fresh food at our local food bank. We are blessed with a plethora of small farms in this area, and surely if approached, they could help alleviate this shortage. Many refugee mothers go without food in order to keep their children healthy.

Thirdly, there is a need for the city schools to provide English as a Second Language classes during the summer months. With the growing number of children who require English language acquisition, we know that there is little retention between June and September and so many of our children will return to school in the fall only to have to relearn what was taught in April and May.

It is the responsibility of the city to provide these services. For many years, through Title III monies, two summer learning programs were held for both elementary and high school English learners. This was not the case this summer.

Hopefully my pleas will not fall on deaf ears. Instead of supporting a “pie-in-the-sky” project to open an immigrant welcome center on Water Street, the city will step up to the plate and do what’s right.

Nancy G. Kelly

ESL literacy specialist

Augusta

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.