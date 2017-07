The Dr. Shaw Memorial Library will host a community story time at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Mt. Vernon Community Center.

Anyone in the Mt. Vernon, Vienna, Fayette area are welcome to share brief stories, musings, and odd, sweet, or funny bits of writing they’ve come across.

For more information, call 293-2954.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.