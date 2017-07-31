MT. VERNON — Summer children’s activities will continue at Dr. Shaw Memorial Libarywith the Build A Better World Summer Reading Program at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 2 and 9, at the library at 344 Pond Road.

The programs will include stories and refreshments.

Foam Art Banks will be the program for Aug. 2 and Ruby will be at the library with her service dog Ruthi on Aug. 9 to read a story about service dogs, talk about her special canine companion.

Participants should bring their Build A Better World T-shirt transfers and completed reading logs.

Library hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the library at 293-2565.

