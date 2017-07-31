SPINDALE, N.C. — An evangelical North Carolina sect that is the focus of an ongoing Associated Press investigation has issued a statement denying former members’ allegations that they were brought to the U.S. from congregations in Brazil and forced to work for little or no pay.

The statement, issued by Word of Faith Fellowship attorney Josh Farmer, comes a week after the AP published reports about what dozens of former members described as a human pipeline from two churches in Brazil to the sect’s headquarters in rural Spindale, North Carolina.

Word of Faith Fellowship leader Jane Whaley holds a member's infant daughter, accompanied by her husband, Sam, right, and others at the church in Spindale, N.C. Associated Press In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo, Naara Abe, former member of the Rhema Community Evangelical Ministry, speaks during an interview in Franco da Rocha, Brazil, in the greater Sao Paulo area. Abe, a member of the Franco da Rocha church for a quarter-century, said the dramatic changes in the church by the Word of Faith Fellowship made her want to leave a decade ago, but that she mustered the courage only last year. The final straw, she said, was a conversation with Jane Whaley about her teenage son, who liked a fellow congregant but was not allowed to talk to her because the sexes are strictly separated. If she was a really good mother, Abe said Whaley told her, she would crack down on her son. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo, Calebe Correa de Souza, a former member of the Rhema Community Evangelical Ministry, speaks during an interview in Franco da Rocha, Brazil, in the greater Sao Paulo area. His father, Flavio Correa said Calebe, his oldest son, was slapped so many times during a blasting session by pastors at the Word of Faith Fellowship's Franco da Rocha church that he suffered several cuts on his face. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“We are appalled to learn of the allegations published by the APs regarding foreign members of our church being ‘enslaved,’” the statement read. “Many of these allegations are obviously preposterous on their face and they are all false. It is ludicrous that people now claim they were in an abusive environment at our church but admit that they traveled from Brazil to the United States many different times, returning repeatedly to their place of alleged enslavement.”

Word of Faith Fellowship and both churches in Brazil had not responded to numerous requests for comment before publication of the AP’s stories.

Many of the former followers interviewed by the AP first traveled to the U.S. when they were very young and described being so indoctrinated that they felt they had no choice but to follow the church’s orders.

Last week’s stories – based on accounts of dozens of former congregants, a review of police reports and interviews with authorities in Brazil and the United States – also detailed how Word of Faith Fellowship took command of its two Brazilian congregations over the course of many years, instilling its rigid doctrine in Ministerio Evangelico Comunidade Rhema church in Franco da Rocha and Ministerio Verbo Vivo church in Sao Joaquim de Bicas.

The former members who traveled to the U.S. told the AP they were forced to work on church property or at businesses owned by senior sect leaders, and physically or verbally assaulted. The Brazilians often spoke little English when they arrived, and many said they had their passports seized.

Many males worked in construction; many females worked as baby sitters and in the church’s K-12 school, the former members said. One ex-congregant from Brazil told AP she was only 12 the first time she was put to work.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.