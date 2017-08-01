WINTHROP — It’s hard for Seth Pillsbury to hear a piece of music without imagining little black dots floating through the air.

That’s because Pillsbury, a 31-year-old Augusta native who has been playing music for almost his entire life, recently has been taking sheets of classical music — by Johann Sebastian Bach and other classical composers — and converting them into music that can be read easily by guitarists.

Pillsbury also performs music around central Maine and recently built a small studio next to his home in northwest Winthrop, on a dirt road near the Wayne town line, where he offers guitar lessons and where other musicians soon will be offering classes in drums, woodwinds and other instruments.

Besides those traditional offerings, Pillsbury has made a side business of transcribing classical music into forms that can be read by guitarists in two different forms. One of those forms is the notes that are typically associated with sheet music. The other form, known as tablature, shows black dots along a set of lines that correspond to the strings and frets of a guitar.

Pillsbury sells his transcriptions for a small fee. By doing so, he hopes that he’s making classical music more accessible for less experienced guitarists.

“I try to do the ones that haven’t been done yet,” he said. “A lot of this work is pretty ambitious. … It’s hard to play on keyboard, but there may not be the resources out there if you want to play them on guitar.”

Frank Koonce, a professor of music at Arizona State University who, like Pillsbury, has transcribed Bach compositions into guitar music, described the challenges another way.

“We have to make changes to fit the limitations of the instrument,” he said in a phone interview. “We may have to change the octave if it’s outside the range of the guitar. We often have to bring the bass line up an octave. We might have to shorten the length of note.”

Seth Pillsbury plays a J.S. Bach composition on Tuesday in his studio in Winthrop. Staff photo by Joe Phelan