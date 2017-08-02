ORONO — The University of Maine football team opened training camp Wednesday without three of its top players.

Wide receiver Micah Wright, running back Darian Davis-Ray and defensive lineman Uchenna Egwuonwu have been suspended indefinitely.

The university released a statement Wednesday saying the three “have been interimly suspended from the University of Maine and the football team based on alleged violations of the UMaine student code of conduct.”

The statement, released by Margaret Nagle, the university’s senior director of public relations and operations, said the investigation was being conducted by the UMaine Student Conduct Office in the Division of Student Life.

Joe Harasymiak, UMaine’s second-year head coach, said he didn’t know how long the suspensions would last, nor could he comment on what the alleged violations were or when they occurred.

“I wish they were out there,” he said after practice.

Wright, a junior first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association preseason selection, led Maine with 44 catches for 688 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He also scored a touchdown on a punt return.

Davis-Ray, a junior, rushed for 280 yards and a touchdown last year.

Egwuonwu, another junior who was presented the coveted No. 9 jersey last spring, had 40 tackles last year.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.