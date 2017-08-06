Three people were transported to a hospital after the driver of a car crossed the centerline and struck two other cars on Route 302 in Windham on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Jason Andrews of the Windham Police Department said the victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He did not have their names.

Andrews said the accident took place near Seacoast Adventure, an amusement park off Route 302. No one has been charged in connection with the crash and the cause remains under investigation.

The crash took place on one of Windham’s most congested roads during the height of tourist season. The route connects Portland and the Lakes Region.

