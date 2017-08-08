GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Savannah Labbe, a sophomore history major from Belgrade, was named to the 2017 spring semester honor’s list at Gettysburg College.
Community
increase font size
Labbe named to honors list
Belgrade native studies history at Gettysburg College.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.