DUDLEY, Mass. — Nicole Ross, of Topsham, and Alyssa Smith, of Winslow, were named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at Nichols College.
Nichols College dean’s list
Topsham's Ross, Winslow's Smith earn spring semester recognition.
