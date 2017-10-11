BINGHAM— Emily Snowden and Caitlin Kendrick each scored two goals to lead the Richmond girls soccer team past Valley 8-0 in an East/West Conference game Wednesday. Ashley Brown, Erica Dickey, Sydney Tilton and Bre Vintinner also scored for the Bobcats.

CARRABEC 1, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: The Cobras and Phoenix played a scoreless second half for the Mountain Valley Conference tie in North Anson.

Katrina Mason scored for Carrabec (5-4-3), while Sarah Durrell scored for Spruce Mountain (6-4-2). Ashley Cates was in net for Carrabec, making no saves, while Phoenix keeper Annabelle Collins made 12 stops.

OAK HILL 7, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Sydney Drew and Rylea–Mae Swan each scored two goals to lead the Raiders to the MVC victory in Wales.

Eliza Whisenant, Sadie Waterman and Alexis Harris also scored for Oak Hill (12-1-0).

The Falcons dropped to 1-12-0.

MONMOUTH 9, WINTHROP 1: Audrey Fletcher scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Mustangs to an MVC victory over the Ramblers in Monmouth.

Tia Day had two goals and three assists, Emily Grandahl had two goals and Libby Clement added a goal for Monmouth (12-1-0). Allison Burnham had two assists.

Aaliya Wilson-Falcone tallied a goal for Winthrop (5-7-1).

HALL-DALE 1, M. ABRAM 1: Naomi Lynch scored and Izzy Martinez had the assist to lead the Bullogs earn a tie in Salem.

River Horn scored an unassisted goal for the Roadrunners while Hailey Walker had 10 saves.

Maggie Gross had six for Hall-Dale.

WINSLOW 4, LAWRENCE 1: Carly Warn scored two goals to lead the Black Raiders to a KVAC victory over the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Sarah Doughty and Grace Redwine each tallied a goal for Winslow (10-2-1). Katie Doughty added an assist.

Mallory Beane had a goal for Lawrence (2-10-0). Hannah Walsh had an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

GARDINER 5, MARANACOOK 1: Hailee Lovely scored a goal and had two assists as the Tigers beat the Black Bears in Gardiner.

Mikayla Bourassa had a goal and an assist, while Jillian Bisson, Haley Brann and Trinity Marshall added goals for the Tigers (12-2). Maggie Bell and Bailey Poore each had an assist.

Olivia Tamborini scored a goal for Maranacook (3-11).

CONY 3, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Kami Lambert scored two goals to lead the Rams to a victory over the Windjammers in Camden.

Julia Reny had a goal and an assist, while Anna Reny added an assist for Cony (7-6-1). Jessica Lee had two saves.

Lulu Lydon had a goal for Camden Hills (4-9-1).

SKOWHEGAN 8, BRUNSWICK 0: Maliea Kelso notched three goals and had two assists to lead the Indians to a victory over the Dragons in Brunswick.

Julia Steeves had two goals and three assists, while Haley Carter and Emily Richbanbach each had a goal and an assist for Skowhegan (13-1). Alexis Michonski had a goal, while Breagh Kennedy and Lizzy York each added two assists.

Ainsley Harrower had 37 saves for Brunswick (5-9).

